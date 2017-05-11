Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson is supremely confident about his side's chances in the Championship play-offs.

The Owls face Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals and Hutchinson believes "big name" Wednesday are the team to fear in the competition.

The Terriers will hope to prove the 27-year-old wrong when the Owls visit the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday despite Wednesday's strong form heading into the post-season competition.

When asked if Wednesday were the team to fear in the play-offs, Hutchinson told the Yorkshire Post: “Yes, without a shadow of a doubt – and if we are not, they (others) are stupid.

“We are confident whoever we play. We have played together for nearly two years. We are the big name in the draw. Everyone is going to fear us, really.

“We don’t worry about the two legs. We’ll go out and try and win the game [on Sunday] and, hopefully, come back and do the job.”

Although the combative midfielder is confident in the Owls' squad, Wednesday will have to contend without in-form forward Gary Hooper.

On the absentee, the ex-Chelsea man said: “Obviously, Hoops would be a massive miss, but we will go again.

“We are confident we can cope. Look at the strike force we have got. We have got Fletch (Steven Fletcher), Attey (Atdhe Nuhiu) (Sam) Winnall and Rhodesy (Jordan Rhodes).

“They are proven goal-scorers at this level. They all do different jobs and, fingers-crossed, we can go up.

“An individual does not make our team. It is a team sport and we go into the games very confident.

“Everyone is experienced at different things. The pressure will not be a problem.

“It will probably be (about) the pressure we put on ourselves because we know how good we are as a team and I do not think we have really shown it (much).

“We were really good in the two Newcastle games and now we have to show it when it matters.”