Huddersfield Town keeper Jonas Lossl believes Huddersfield Town deserved their sensational 2-1 victory over Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday.

Town were in dreamland at half time after goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre put them 2-0 ahead against the Premier League giants, and the Red Devils could only find one goal - through Marcus Rashford - in the second period.

The Terriers held on to notch a famous win over the 13-time Premier League champions and the Danish keeper believes three point was no less than Town deserved.

He said: "It was a good kick out, it worked this week, something I tried last time but it didn't quite come off. I was pleased it worked though there was a bit of luck to it but I am not going to complain.

"We had to defend well and in the end all we could do is get the ball away, and as far away from our goal as possible. You have to do that in a match like this because you are going up against one of the best teams in the world.

"We all had to fight, and the ball did bobble around the box a few times and we rode our luck but we deserved it, we deserved to win."

With Town leading 2-0 at half time, the 28-year-old revealed that a half-time pep talk from head coach David Wagner re-focused the minds of the players in readiness for the second half.

"He said to continue fighting and take the game in five minute chunks and don't look too far ahead," said Lossl.

"We knew they were coming, they started to build up attacks in the first half but we knew it was going to be relentless in the second half."

Regarding the whole team display, Lossl continued: "I think we learned lessons from that Spurs game, we are a good team and we can beat anyone in this league. It takes fight and a good attitude on the pitch to do it but this team has that.

"It is great we can get points out of these sort of games, and we can do that because we are a good side with a lot of fight within it and at the head of that we have a strong leader.”

Town head to Anfield next week to take on Liverpool and Lossl insists that the players will be expecting just as tough a task next time out.

He said: "We could expect to go into a similar game next week against another top class opposition. Liverpool are a fantastic team who are coming under pressure, we have to do the same things though, fight for every ball and support each other if we want to get the those points."

With the clash against Liverpool coming a week after the match against Manchester United, Lossl reflected on how his dream of playing in the Premier League has exceeded all expectations.

He said: "The Premier League is something else, I couldn't have expected it, it is just a dream to play in a league such as this.

"I'm loving being here at the moment, it's a fantastic place, everyone is so nice and kind which I like too.

"Every goal, every win, gets us a step further to our first goal of staying up and that's what it's all about."