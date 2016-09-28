Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town returned to the top of the Championship last night with victory over Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Town's first half display was as good as you're likely to see in the Championship, but David Wagner's men couldn't get the third goal they richly deserved.

Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells got on the scoresheet either side of a Danny Ward rebuttal and the two goals were enough to see Town over the line.

Wagner and his players will now watch Norwich's trip to Newcastle tonight with eager eyes as the Canaries can swoop to steal back top spot for the Terriers.

Nahki Wells and his team-mates celebrate his goal.

Despite the win, a lot of fans were very aware that Town have won all of their games by a single-goal margin, and hoped goal-difference won't come into account at the end of the season.

Stephen from Tenerife said: "We huffed and puffed, but we could not blow Rotherham away like other teams have done.

"We had chances, but could not finish the game off. Teams will punish us if we cannot put the game to bed. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal and a quality striker does not come cheap, even from another European country.

"Rotherham should have equalized in the last 10 minutes, so we keep getting that bit of luck, but that luck will run out eventually."

And Glenn from Leigh agreed: "Huffed and puffed but could not blow the Rotherham house down through final pass and poor finishing against a better team could have been punished."

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after the 2-1 win over Rotherham

"Fighting spirit very strong along with team effort - will go close to a top 6 finish."

And the lack of goals was also highlighted by Woody from Cleckheaton and Rodney out in Canada.

Woody said: "Competent, but we must punish sides when we are on top so much. Game should have been finished at half time with all the stuffing knocked out of them."

And Rodney wrote: "A good win, and we are in exciting times. However, we need to score more goals. We might come to regret our weak goal difference at the end of the season in this "tight" division."

Although a lot of fans were uneasy with the lack of goals Town are scoring, a lot of supporters will take the three points from wherever they come.

Town's Nahki Wells celebrates scoring his side's second goal

"Another 3 points but it proved hard work in the end. But a fantastic result on their tenth game. Town keep grinding out the wins a true sign of a successful side," wrote Tony from Salendine Nook.

And Roger from Kirkburton agreed: "The first half was a pure joy, talk about like watching Brasil, we could and should have scored a hat full.

"Second half was a grind against a very poor Rotherham side but a win is a win, three full points and back to the top. I keep pinching myself to make sure I'm not dreaming.

Paul from Wakefield was positive, but acknowledged the goalscoring issue. He said: "First half brilliant build up play, but lacked quality on the final ball. Despite dominating possession we didn't work their keeper enough. Well deserved win," and Calum from Liversedge echoed that sentiment: "Brilliant, should have won by more."

The standout player from the evening according to the fans was Town new boy Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

Town's Tareiq Holmes-Dennis in action.

The youngster - who was bought from Charlton for £500,000 in the summer - started at left-back following Chris Lowe's suspension for picking up a fifth yellow card.

Dan from Birkby was impressed by the 20-year-old. He wrote: "Total football is all I can say, well that and I do like the look of the Holmes-Dennis kid, looked real at ease."

And Richard, agreed: "Another exciting performance. Considering they had no meaningful game time before I thought Hefele and Holmes-Dennis did well. Good strength in depth for Town."

Although the scoreline may not have filled Town fans with hope, another three points on the board has.

Bill from Birkbyeven mentioned the 'P' word. He said: "Holmes-Dennis did well until he tired at the end and that was more like it from Wells. I still think we're a Jordan Rhodes away from being champions but I'll take promotion any way it comes. There, I've said it. Promotion."