He's led Huddersfield Town back to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years ....now he is leading their promotion celebrations!

In his first full season in charge, David Wagner has guided the club from perennial SkyBet Championship strugglers to the Promised Land of the Premier League .

And the 45-year-old could hardly contain his delight at the success during the side's victory parade on Tuesday evening at St George's Square.

Less than 24 hours after Huddersfield Town beat Reading FC in a dramatic Wembley penalty shoot-out win in the Play-Off final , the German boss stole the microphone off club compere Paul Ramsden to lead the chorus of club songs.

And the joyous fans lapped it up as he sang 'Hud-ders-field', 'Der Der Der Der Michael Hefele!', 'Ain't Nobody' and, of course, 'We Are Premier League!'

Watch the video above capturing the moment the Head Coach whips the crowd into a frenzy during the promotion party.