Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was left to rue a number of missed chances after his side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Huddersfield Town last night.

The Millers took the lead as early as the first minute through a Semi Ajayi header before Philip Billing equalised from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute and Joe Lolley grabbed a winner two minutes later.

And although the visitors have not won on their travels since April 2016, they came close to forcing extra-time with a series of good opportunities at the end.

Kieffer Moore was denied from a couple of yards out by a brilliant Joel Coleman save while Jonson Clarke-Harris missed a sitter and Will Vaulks' headed goal from a corner was ruled out for a foul on Michael Hefele.

"I thought apart from the 10-minute wobble after half-time we were the better team," Millers boss Paul Warne said after the game.

"I appreciate I look through Rotherham eyes but I thought we were really good.

“Jono's missed a pretty easy chance - he's apologised to the lads - Kieffer should have scored his and the disallowed goal, there's absolutely no foul by my player on that so I'm pretty disappointed in that and I will ask the referee to explain why he's done it.

"In short I'm a little bit disappointed. We threw the kitchen sink at them and it was quite enjoyable to watch it."