Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was bitterly disappointed about the Terriers 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton yesterday, citing a lack of quality, creativity and confidence as the reasons for the loss.

Wagner was clearly frustrated after the game, with the boss admitting he was hoping to get something out of the intensive three-match week Town have come through.

That was not to be however, with the Terriers losing to Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton over the last seven days.

After the defeat at Goodison Park, Wagner said: "I am and we are very disappointed. Obviously we are disappointed.

"There is no question about the effort and the attitude and the character that the players have and have shown today as well - especially in the defensive work - but we have to be honest.

"Today we were not good enough.

"We have not shown the quality or the creativity - especially in the offence and the final third.

"This is why we lost this game.

"There wasn't a lot in this game - it wasn't a nice football match, it wasn't a high-quality, technical football match, but Everton has shown a little bit more of this quality and creativity - especially before this first goal - and this was enough to beat us today.

"It's a very disappointing afternoon for sure because the players have shown their talent in the season so far but not today.

"I totally understand that confidence grows with success and goals and at the minute we don't have the best away record, but we have to learn again to make ourselves independent from the circumstances which are in and around us.

"We need to be focused on ourselves, on our idea and trust and believe in the talent this group has.

"This is what we have to do, even if now we have two home games - the first one next Saturday against Brighton which is a massive game for us.

"And our home record is exactly the opposite.

"At home we are very confident, we are very strong - we create moments and this is good we now have a home game.

"There we will be focused even if we are disappointed - we keep on fighting.

"We know what went wrong today - we were not good enough today."

When asked whether it was the creativity or the finishing which cost Town in the final third against Everton, Wagner responded: "It's build up play and the creation of chances.

"We didn't have enough chances, our first touch was not good enough, the crosses were not good enough, shots were not good enough, one-twos were not good enough.

"There were a lot of technical mistakes.

"We didn't look confident and we didn't show quality in the final third - as individuals and collectively as well.

"This obviously happened today unfortunately because I thought with the rotation and the fresh players we can get something out of this very intensive week, but unfortunately this wasn't the case.

"We learned another lesson today and we will continue.

"We keep on fighting and I think the players have shown that they have the talent.

"Today they were not able to show it - this is something that is very disappointing, but it's something we have to accept."

He added: "There is no doubt about the character - this will never be the case - but we have shown that today we were not confident enough, not brave enough and without bravery and the belief that you are capable it's very difficult - especially in the offence."

On one positive note, Kasey Palmer returned to the first team fold after being sidelined with a hamstring injury since late August, but the boss was not able to enjoy the Chelsea loanee's return.

When asked if he could take Palmer's return as a positive from the day, he said: "No. I have no positive feelings because unfortunately he as well played like the whole group without enough quality and creativity in the final third.

"So no positive feelings from my point of view.

"It was nice that he got some minutes, but he - like the whole group - has to show more than we have done today."