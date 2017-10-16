Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was another disappointing weekend for Huddersfield Town as they slumped to a seventh game without victory against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

In a scrappy game of little quality, David Wagner's men gifted their hosts the lead just before half-time when forward Tammy Abraham capitalised on a mistake from Town stopper Jonas Lossl.

And the Chelsea loanee was on hand to double the Swans advantage immediately after the interval – bundling the ball over the line after good work from Jordan Ayew.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the Liberty Stadium.

Chris, Dewsbury

There were too many defensive errors and we allowed them too much space. We looked nervous everytime they came forward and they were quick, classy and ruthless. It's a big lesson with some tough games coming up.

Dave, Holmfirth

We haven't the quality to score goals but some fans need to get real as well. It will be a battle to stay up but it can be done – some need to stop moaning and enjoy the season because hardly anyone would have thought we would have got to the Premier League in the first place.

Danny, Outlane

Worst performance of the season so far – the defence was poor with no service to the lone striker of Laurent Depoitre. We need to get the ball forward quicker as well.

Jim, Huddersfield

We were just outplayed by a better Swansea City side.

Tony, Salendine Nook

Town look in real trouble especially facing Manchester United next week. I can’t see a way out at the moment - welcome to reality!

Dave, Gloucester

We were lucky to survive the first 10 minutes but after that seemed to cope well until one stupid, careless error gifted them their goal. We still seem unable to create good chances and, when we do never look like scoring.

I feel very sorry for Laurent Depoitre - he hasn't a chance on his own up front.

Tim, Jersey

Lets hope Steve Mounié is fit for the weekend - 4-4-2 is the way forward.

Stephen, Tenerife

Our worst performance of the season against a very poor side. We sat back and our play was so slow we could have caught a cold. No fight, no tempo and no attack. We are in a very precarious position at the moment and if we do not bring in some quality players in January we will be relegated.

Paul, Mirfield

No striker on bench, no creativity, no Plan B.

Paul, Skelmanthorpe

A game we should have been looking to win but unfortunately a lacklustre display with sloppy play resulted in a poor defeat. The main concern is a lack of goals, not just from the strikers but the entire team. One in the last seven is worrying.

Tim, Almondbury

David Wagner can't play 4-2-3-1 every game – Swansea City and Crystal Palace changed formation yesterday and won. We need two up front and I would love to see Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié together.