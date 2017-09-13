Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Skipper Tommy Smith has promised Huddersfield Town will dust themselves down and be ready to hunt three points against Leicester City on Saturday.

Town’s popular attacking right-back admits the players were stung to lose 2-0 at West Ham – a first defeat of the Premier League season.

He also concedes the players and staff weren’t happy with a performance at the London Stadium which was uncharacteristically laden with simple mistakes.

But Smith is far from ready to get downhearted and believes Town dealt well with the threat of the returning Andy Carroll in the West Ham front line.

“I thought we defended relatively well and dealt with the threat of Andy Carroll very well,” said Smith, whose team remain sixth in the standings.

“We know he is a very good player and a difficult opponent to stop, but I thought our centre halves, our back line as a whole, midfield and team in general defended very well against him.

“It was obvious they were using him as a focal point – they were trying to get the ball to him as quickly as possible – but I thought we dealt with it well.”

Town conceded their first goal of the season in the 71st minute to a massive deflection off Zanka, then the second by Andre Ayew came following a corner.

“It was disappointing to concede the first goal in the manner we did because it took a deflection, ended up in the top corner and then we were chasing the game,” added Smith.

“The outcome was tough to take, but we will dust ourselves down and look forward to the game against Leicester on Saturday.

“We will take some positives out of what happened, look at the video, see what we did right and what we did wrong and hear the manager’s thoughts on it.

“On the whole, though, we realise we weren’t as good as we can be, and we have to look to put that right.”