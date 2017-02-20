Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passionate Dean Hoyle today pledged Huddersfield Town “will give everything” to make this season’s run-in the most special in club history.

A record stadium crowd of 24,129 watched Town draw 0-0 with Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup ahead of tomorrow night’s crunch Championship clash with Reading at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town are third in the standings with 15 games to play, one point ahead of Reading, who have played a match more, and David Wagner’s side know they will face Middlesbrough away in the Cup quarter-finals if they can win the replay against City at the Etihad Stadium a week tomorrow (the Wolves league trip will have to be rearranged).

Hoyle is confident Town’s squad can handle a heavy workload of matches – especially with the spirit in the squad and the backing they are getting from fans.

Reflecting on the atmosphere as Town went toe-to-toe with a City side who play Monaco in the Champions League tomorrow night, Hoyle commented: “The crowd were outstanding.

“Sometimes when you get a big crowd and there are people who don’t come every week, you get a bit nervous it’s more a day out and there might not be an atmosphere.

“But our crowd were absolutely solid, they were together and they were one – and all credit to David Wagner.

“He has brought the club, the fans and the town together – and that’s great as we are about to enter what could become the most special 15 games in this club’s history.

“All I can say is we are going to give it our biggest shot.

“We are together, we are one and we are united. We will give it everything we’ve got.”

On the playing front, Hoyle couldn’t be happier with how the backroom staff and playing staff are producing the goods, with 12 wins, two draws and only one defeat in the last 15 outings in all competitions.

“The really pleasing thing for me is that we have a squad – it’s not about a first XI or 15 or 16 players,” explained the chairman.

“David made nine changes (against Manchester City) from the team that played at Rotherham – so we’ve put a completely different team out – and that team has just given one of the biggest clubs in the world a right game for 90 minutes.

“For me, that’s a proud moment and the players should be very proud.

“We have not got a first XI, we have a squad, and that squad can deliver for this football club – no doubt.”

As Town pursue their play-off and promotion ambitions, Hoyle feels the drive is coming from within as players battle hard for places.

“Look at our back line,” he explained. “We were up against the likes of Agüero and De Bruyne and yet David changes the whole back five with the exception of Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

“That’s a really, really big statement and it shows that the players who go out on the pitch are going to have to perform because, if they don’t, there are people waiting to take their shirt.

“And I am sure that none of them want to miss out on what looks set to be an unbelievable run-in, one which could be probably the biggest 15 games in the football club’s history.”

On the FA Cup, lifelong fan Hoyle is delighted with the run.

“I’m 100% proud,” he said.

“To put on such a good show against a formidable opponent in Manchester City, who had their big guns on the pitch, I think our guys did extremely well.

“We’ve got a replay, which is probably not ideal for either club, but we’ve got about 8,000 tickets for sale and we will have a great occasion.

“There is no pressure on us and it just shows how far the team have come.

“We had some players out there on Saturday who have not played an awful lot this season, and they put a proper shift in.

“Everybody can be proud of them and it just shows what Huddersfield Town are about nowadays.

“We’ve come through unscathed as far as I know with no bookings and no injuries, and I think we can prepare for the Reading match full of confidence.”