We'll go that extra step on signings if promotion chance eventually beckons says Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle

Popular Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has pledged to ‘go for it’ should the club eventually sustain a challenge for promotion.

The boardroom chief insists it’s far too early to get carried away, despite David Wagner being manager of the month having guided Town to the top of the Championship.

With the derby at Leeds United hot on the agenda, however, club owner Hoyle – who has already invested just short of £5m in this season’s signings and brought in 15,000 season-card holders with a £179 deal – says he wouldn’t hesitate to do all he could if a place in the Premiership was there to be shot at.

David Wagner on the big derby:

“In football, sometimes people have the best laid plans and they don’t come off,” said Hoyle, who is enjoying watching 13 new signings in the squad.

“So if you are in a situation to push on and you’ve only got, say, another 16 or 17 games to go and you’ve proved you are good enough, then it would be daft for me as chairman – who has followed the club for 35 years – not to go that step further,” said Hoyle.

“From now to then, though, there is a lot of learning to do, we will have some twists and turns, we will have some fabulous results and we will have some disappointments, and it’s just where we get to – but I am very supportive.”

Hoyle vowed investment would be there for Wagner if Town build on the teamwork already shown to create a genuine tilt in the top six later in the season.

“Clubs like Blackburn, when they came down from the Premiership, and Aston Villa, who have spent a lot of money – they are expecting to go back up – and sometimes the best laid plans don’t come to fruition,” he explained.

“So for me, if Huddersfield Town are ever in that position, in the top two or three or six come January, then we would push the boat out within reason, remembering who we are and staying humble.

“We are not going to blow the boat, we are not going to rock the dressing room but, hopefully, if we are ever in that position then we can build on our planning prudently.

“That’s why we are working on targets now, not just for January but for next summer. This is what the planning enables us to do at Huddersfield, and we really work hard.”