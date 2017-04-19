Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Cranie believes Huddersfield Town will always back themselves to put in a winning performance against any side at the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner’s men head into the crucial SkyBet Championship home clash against Fulham FC on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) with the third best home record in the league.

And the 30-year-old believes the side will always ‘fully back themselves’ in front of a raucous home crowd.

“It’s going to be tough but we go into every home game believing we can beat anyone,” he said. “We’ve shown all season we can perform against any team coming to the John Smith’s so we will always fully back ourselves.”

As Wagner had one eye on the Championship run-in and the ensuing Play-Off games, the German head coach shuffled his pack against Derby County to make four changes to the side which beat Preston North End three days earlier.

And the rotation nearly paid off as Town held a lead for the majority of the game courtesy of Collin Quaner’s ninth minute goal before being pegged back by the Rams in the 88th minute.

Cranie came into the starting 11 at Pride Park with Tommy Smith rested and went on to put in an impressive performance in his first appearance in seven games.

He added: “The draw was frustrating after holding on for so long. It was a lucky deflection and it would have been nice to have got the three points after being in the lead for so long.

“Obviously around 60 minutes my legs started to feel it but that was always going to happen after not having a run of games.

“It’s been like that all my career - if I haven’t had a run of games I tend to get a bit of cramp in my legs.

“But the more minutes I get I am fine. David Wagner has always said it’s a squad game and he needs all the players to be ready.

“At some point in the season we have all had games and there’s more still to come – maybe even all the way to the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

“I’m just happy the team are doing so well and when I do come in I can perform to a good level.”