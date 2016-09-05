Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner looks on during last season's win at Leeds United

David Wagner is a forward-thinking boss.

The Huddersfield Town chief says his players must ignore the Championship table and only look ahead as they prepare for Saturday’s big derby at Leeds United.

Wagner’s side head to Elland Road as leaders, with four wins and a draw from five games so far.

Leeds are 21st after winning one (at Sheffield Wednesday), drawing one and losing three going into the current international break.

Head coach Wagner enjoyed a 4-1 Town victory at Leeds last season.

He’d love a repeat, but knows Garry Monk’s men will present a tough challenge.

“At this stage of the season, the table is totally irrelevant to me,” said the German.

“We have had a good start, but we aren’t looking at the past.

“We are looking in front, and what is in front of us is Leeds United.”

It will be Town’s 34th league clash with United at Elland Road.

There have been 10 wins and nine draws on their neighbours’ turf.

In 66 league derbies in total, Town have won 27 and Leeds 22.

Town are close to selling out their 2,745 ticket allocation.

There were 29,311 at Elland Road for the March meeting, when Town trailed to a Stuart Dallas goal before skipper Mark Hudson, Harry Bunn, Karim Matmour and Nahki Wells notched.

Leeds were then under the management of Steve Evans, who was sacked by owner Massimo Cellino in May.

Former Swansea City chief Monk became the seventh boss of Cellino’s tenure.