Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

We're only looking forward says Huddersfield Town boss as Leeds United trip looms

David Wagner says the current Championship table is irrelevant

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner looks on during last season's win at Leeds United

David Wagner is a forward-thinking boss.

The Huddersfield Town chief says his players must ignore the Championship table and only look ahead as they prepare for Saturday’s big derby at Leeds United.

WATCH: David Wagner mingles with fans before Town vs Wolves game

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Wagner’s side head to Elland Road as leaders, with four wins and a draw from five games so far.

Leeds are 21st after winning one (at Sheffield Wednesday), drawing one and losing three going into the current international break.

Head coach Wagner enjoyed a 4-1 Town victory at Leeds last season.

He’d love a repeat, but knows Garry Monk’s men will present a tough challenge.

“At this stage of the season, the table is totally irrelevant to me,” said the German.

“We have had a good start, but we aren’t looking at the past.

“We are looking in front, and what is in front of us is Leeds United.”

It will be Town’s 34th league clash with United at Elland Road.

There have been 10 wins and nine draws on their neighbours’ turf.

In 66 league derbies in total, Town have won 27 and Leeds 22.

Town are close to selling out their 2,745 ticket allocation.

There were 29,311 at Elland Road for the March meeting, when Town trailed to a Stuart Dallas goal before skipper Mark Hudson, Harry Bunn, Karim Matmour and Nahki Wells notched.

Leeds were then under the management of Steve Evans, who was sacked by owner Massimo Cellino in May.

Former Swansea City chief Monk became the seventh boss of Cellino’s tenure.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

New England Under 18 chance for Huddersfield Town prospect

Jordan Williams could face Israel at Morecambe

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town's on-loan Chelsea man eager to resume Championship charge

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Kasey Palmer in action for Town.

Kasey Palmer is enjoying life in West Yorkshire

Related Tags

People
Harry Bunn
Karim Matmour
David Wagner
Mark Hudson
Nahki Wells
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Joe Hart
    Huddersfield Town input behind the scenes for Sam Allardyce win with England in Slovakia
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward in line for Wales call vs Moldova
  3. Football News
    FIFA 17: The release date, more leaks and everything else you need to know about EA Sports' latest offering
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's on-loan Chelsea man eager to resume Championship charge
  5. Danny Brough
    Danny Brough showed a massive statement of intent for Huddersfield Giants

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent