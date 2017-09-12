Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes his Huddersfield Town players played a big part in their own downfall against West Ham United.

And he felt they weren’t brave enough on the ball in their 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium.

It was a first defeat of the Premier League season in which Pedro Obiang – with a shot deflected off Zanka Jorgensen – and substitute Andre Ayew got the goals to rob Town of a fourth successive league clean sheet.

“I’m disappointed because this was a defeat where we played a big part in it,” said Wagner, whose side face Leicester City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

“We were not brave enough and confident enough.

“On the other side, I am feeling okay in some way because I know what we did wrong and we will work to make this better.”

Wagner believes the reason Town lost was their ineffective offensive play.

“We didn’t do enough on the ball an we made too many technical mistakes with our passing, we were not brave enough and we looked nervous,” he said.

“We were not brave enough to ask for the ball in tight spaces and this was a big, big problem. We have to be better at this.”

Asked if Town froze, Wagner responded: “I have no idea but if this was the reason then now they have seen it makes totally no sense to play football without bravery and confidence.

“The occasion should not influence your performance. If we have learned that lesson then I accept this.”