West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs is confident the Baggies can break their poor run of form when they visit Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Tony Pulis' side haven't won in the Premier League since August 19 and were beaten 3-2 by Manchester City last week.

But Gibbs believes the squad's confidence is still high going into the clash against David Wagner's Terriers this weekend.

“Man City are a good side and they kept the ball well, they made it difficult for us to get out at times,” said Gibbs after the loss to the Premier League leaders.

“I think we have to move on and look forward to next weekend now, it’s time to worry about what’s in front of us.

“The boys have obviously given everything in the game against City and they will continue to do that.

“The spirit in the dressing room remains high even though the last two weeks haven’t gone our way and we’ll keep fighting.

“Next weekend is a big game and we’re looking forward to it.

“We’ll go again I’m sure, we have a very competitive squad who want to do well.”

If the Baggies are to beat Town, they will have to do so without Craig Dawson and James Morrison, who have both been ruled out through injury.