West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis brushed aside chants of 'we want Pulis out' after witnessing his side's defeat at Huddersfield Town.

A Rajiv van La Parra wonder strike condemned the Baggies to a ninth Premier League game without a win, a run stretching back to mid-August.

However, the 59-year-old appeared unruffled after the John Smith's Stadium encounter.

"Anybody who's been on a run of games like we have, and we've been on a poor one in respect of results, you're going to take criticism," Tony Pulis said.

"I've been in the game a long time to know that's what happens, irrespective of who you are or what club you're at."

Pulis said his players did not deserve any criticism and that the only difference between the two sides was in fact van La Parra's moment of magic.

"The kid's scored a wonder goal," Pulis added. "Absolutely fantastic strike. “Actually, when he hit it, and I was right behind it, I thought it was going wide, but it curled right at the end.

"I don't think may people in the crowd thought it was going in. It was just a wonderful strike."