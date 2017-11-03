Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is fearful of the partisan crowd that awaits his side at Huddersfield Town this weekend.

With Town still buzzing from Premier League promotion and their 2-1 win over Manchester United in their last home outing, Pulis knows his side face playing a team backed by a passionate sell-out crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur have been the only away team to emerge victorious at Town this season, and Pulis knows the noisy home support could provide an intimidating environment for his players.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The clubs who are promoted, their first season in the Premier League is all fresh and new, so they’re excited win lose or draw – the atmosphere that is generated is huge,” said Tony Pulis.

“We went to Brighton and I’ve been to Huddersfield this season, it’s an extraordinary atmosphere, but you’re always going to get that with newly-promoted clubs.”

All three of the promoted clubs are well clear of danger at this stage with Newcastle United ninth, despite their defeat at Burnley on Monday, Brighton & Hove Albion 12th and Huddersfield Town 13th.

The Baggies, without a league win since August, were well beaten by Brighton in September, and Pulis reckons the calibre of the three newcomers has made the top flight more competitive and the survival fight more fraught.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Look at Brighton and Huddersfield and what they’ve invested and then you’ve got Newcastle with a fantastic manager and not many people are going to go to St James’ Park and win there,” added Pulis.

“Huddersfield have a fantastic stadium and they are really behind the manager and everybody else there.

“Those three clubs have made the league much stronger than it’s been and it’s going to be tighter outside that top six.

“Every week is a tough game and you’ve got to make sure you do your damnedest.

“We’ve got a good group of players here and when everyone is fit it’s a good group.

“But we’ve got to get results. I think we’ve been very close and it’s not gone for us but we’ve got to show a bit of character.”