West Bromwich Albion midfielder James McClean has once again re-affirmed his refusal to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Since 2012 every Premier League club have commemorated the occasion by wearing poppies sewn into specially-made shirts during fixtures around November 11th.

However, the Republic of Ireland international has declined to wear one throughout his career in England spanning his early days as a youngster at Sunderland AFC.

It is a decision which has seen the player come in for much criticism, as well as death-threats and will undoubtedly once again court controversy on Saturday in West Yorkshire.

Speaking about his decision in the Independent, McClean said: “People say I am being disrespectful but don’t ask why I choose not to wear it.

“If the poppy was simply about World War One and Two victims alone, I’d wear it without a problem.

"I would wear it every day of the year if that was the thing but it doesn’t.

“It stands for all the conflicts that Britain has been involved in. Because of the history where I come from in Derry, I cannot wear something that represents that.”

Following the Great War, the poppy became a symbol of commemoration but with a number of modern-day conflicts have become more synonymous with a general remembrance of British soldiers.