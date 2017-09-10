Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham united manager Slaven Bilic is keen to halt Huddersfield Town's "positive atmosphere" when his side meets the Terriers on Monday night.

Town have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League matches so far, picking up seven points on their way to claiming third in the league.

In contrast, the Hammers are pointless and bottom of the Premier League table, with boss Bilic under pressure and the fans set to protest against the board ahead of Monday's clash.

But the Irons' manager is looking to the Town clash, which is being televised live on Sky Sports, to kick start West Ham's season and, in turn, halt the Terriers' progress.

In his pre-match press conference, Bilic told Football.London : "They have started really well, didn't concede, have seven points.

"We have seen it before with the teams promoted from the Championship, they look good and are enjoying the league.

"They look fit and energetic so we have respect for them and we have to be on top of our form to beat them on Monday.

"They are a good team, a good squad and finished good last year.

"They have added to it a few good new players and they have started well and have been given a big boost.

"They have a positive atmosphere around them and we have to stop it."

One boost for the Hammers boss is the return of striker Andy Carroll, who has recovered from a thigh injury - although playmaker Manuel Lanzini will miss the match.

He said: "Andy Caroll is OK. He's been training now for almost four weeks with us and he looks good.

"He is going to be in the squad definitely. OK, we are playing on Monday but he is back and will be there, definitely.

"Manuel [Lanzini], no. He went with Argentina, but he has got a very similar injury so hopefully he is not ready for the game, it looks like a couple of weeks, minimum.

"Maybe three weeks but it is not a major problem - not for Huddersfield though."