West Ham boss Slaven Bilic was delighted to relieve the pressure around the club as the Hammers beat Huddersfield 2-0 to get their first points of the Premier League season.

The match looked to be heading for a stalemate until Town conceded their first league goal of the campaign in unfortunate fashion in the 72nd minute.

Pedro Obiang’s shot hit Mathias Jorgensen on the back and looped agonisingly over the stranded Jonas Lossl and in off a post.

Substitute Andre Ayew then poked home following a corner five minutes later to ease the tension around the London Stadium.

“I am happy for the lads, I am happy for the whole club,” Bilic said. “It was very important for us.

“We started with three away games, three defeats. It was a must-win game.

“I was pleased with the way we played. Even if we didn’t win the game I could say nothing to the lads, they gave everything.

“We played good. It wasn’t a nice performance but it was a top performance in all other stuff, in the second balls, in determination, in closing them down, in getting the corners and free-kicks and all that. We totally deserved it.

“I’ve felt the pressure for a whole year now, it didn’t start here.

“Although for me it’s not logical to be under pressure after three games only but it is modern football and of course I have felt the pressure.

“But we kept the calmness, we changed a little bit the shape of the team and we said to the guys that you’re going to go back to basics.

“It’s all about confidence. We have a quality team with quality players, some players are still missing but we have to keep the clean sheets to stop them from having the ball in dangerous areas to hurt us.”