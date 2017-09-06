Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell is aiming for a Hammers win over Huddersfield Town on Monday to take the pressure off boss Slaven Bilic.

The 48-year-old Croatian has come under pressure in recent weeks following West Ham's dismal start to the Premier League season, which they have began with three consecutive defeats.

The Hammers have suffered losses at the hands of Manchester United, Southampton and Newcastle United, but have scraped through in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over Cheltenham Town.

Bilic still remains under intense pressure and is the manager second-favourite for the first sacking of the season at SkyBet.

The former Everton defender is at 3/1 to be the first boss out of the door, with only Frank de Boer (1/2) more fancied.

But Cresswell is determined to earn a win over Town to relieve the pressure on Bilic.

He told talkSport: “We don’t really get involved in that [the pressure on Bilic].

“Of course we don’t want to hear negative stuff, we want to turn that around into a positive and only results and good performances do that.

“That’s what we’ll be looking to do against Huddersfield and hopefully we’ll stop all this [speculation].

“Huddersfield have had a tremendous start and we want to stop that on Monday by getting the three points.”

He added: “It’s a massive game for us.

“It’s our first home game and we really need to kick-start our season – that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“We know that it is not good enough to get three defeats on the spin, but we’re the only ones who can affect that and we will work hard to put things right.”