Joe Hart admits West Ham are lucky to still be in the FA Cup after surviving a scare at former club Shrewsbury.

The goalkeeper – who needed to borrow a hat from travelling fans to deal with the low sun – kept Mat Sadler and Shaun Whalley out to secure a 0-0 third-round draw.

The Hammers, whose next outing is at Huddersfield Town in the top flight on Saturday, were second best for long spells with Hart coming into the side after being on the bench for the last four games, having not played in the Premier League since November.

And the Manchester City loanee, who started his career at Shrewsbury, knows West Ham were fortunate.

He said: “It was a fun game and I think Shrewsbury were the better team. We weren’t great and they played well.

“It is going to be a tough replay. I should be surprised but I wasn’t. I felt they were on the front foot and we weren’t.

“They looked stronger than us. Maybe a few of the boys were tired, we have had a lot of games recently.”

Hammers boss David Moyes was also angry at his side for lacking fight at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“I don’t think we showed any quality and the biggest disappointment is I didn’t think we showed enough steel,” he said.

“When you come to places like this you have to show yourself physically, that you can battle and compete. I didn’t think we did that at all and that was the worst thing about it.”