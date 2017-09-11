Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by West Ham tonight after conceding their first ever Premier League goals.

Town went 371 minutes without conceding in the top flight, but were eventually undone by a deflected Pedro Obiang strike.

Andre Ayew then sealed the points for the Irons with 13 minutes to go, sealing Town's first competitive loss since their promotion to the top tier in May.

Here's how the loss unfolded.

Run of the ball

First half

2: Carroll forward drives a low cross along the six-yard box, but Obiang can’t get the telling touch at the back post.

9: Carroll goes up to head a cross towards goal, but it’s blocked and eventually cleared for a corner.

13: Hernandez hits the bar after great work from Antonio - should have scored!

26: Cresswell clips one into the box and Collins is there. His header doesn’t have the pace to beat Lossl, however.

30: Carroll wins another header, but Schindler does enough to force the ball out for another corner.

37: Antonio’s effort from outside the box is deflected over the bar.

Second half

49: Great ball in from the right causes all sorts of problems for Town, but Zanka manages to clear.

54: Billing with a long-range effort brings Hart into action.

56: Clever flick by Hernandez gives Kouyate a chance, but he screws the effort wide.

68: Mooy fires over from outside the box.

72: Obiang’s deflected strike loops over Lossl, off the post and into the net.

77: Ayew pokes in from close range. 2-0.

81: Ince’s deflected shot crashes against the bar!

Line ups

West Ham (3-5-2): Hart; Reid, Fonte, Collins; Cresswell, Zabaleta, Kouyate, Obiang, Antonio; Carroll, Hernandez.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Billing; Van La Parra, Ince, Kachunga; Mounie.

Attendance: 56,977