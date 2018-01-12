The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Moyes sees a chance to drag Huddersfield Town into a relegation scrap, as they face his West Ham United side in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon.

Moyes has helped revive the Hammers' fortunes, hauling them up to 15th with a run of one defeat in seven after taking over from Slaven Bilic in November.

And with just nine points separating the whole bottom half, the former Manchester United boss wants to reel Town into the bottom three with a win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“If we can beat them, then we can drag them back down among us,” he said.

“It’s congested and I think the standard has meant a lot of teams are similar.

“Huddersfield have done great and they’ve thrown down the gauntlet to a lot of teams. Their style is good and their confident in what they do.”

Moyes, who is still based in Preston despite managing the East Londoners, told of a long-held admiration for the Terriers and the work of head coach David Wagner.

“I used to watch Huddersfield quite regularly and the job Wagner has done there has been terrific,” he said.

“They are more than fighting, they are easily competing and can do the job of staying up.

“They can play, their style is good, and they play from the back at the right times.”

“It will be a hard game up there as their home form is what got them promoted. They come with momentum and deserve great credit.”