West Ham United winger Marko Arnautovic is set for a return to the first team this weekend as the Hammers visit Huddersfield Town.

The Austria international has been sidelined for the Irons' last two fixtures due to a tight hamstring, but football.london understands he has been given the all clear to return against the Terriers on Saturday.

The club-record signing had scans on his leg over the FA Cup break which proved the injury was not serious, with David Moyes able to call upon Arnautovic for the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

Michail Antonio - who was exceptional against Town in the reverse fixture in September - is also expected to play a cameo role at the weekend as he steps up his recovery from a groin injury.

Centre back Winston Reid is unlikely to play after picking up his own groin injury in the goalless FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury Town last weekend.