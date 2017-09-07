Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to London on Monday to take on a West Ham United side languishing at the foot of the Premier League table.

Town themselves sit third in the top flight, while the Hammers find themselves pointless and rooted to the bottom of the league.

The pressure is building on West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, while fans are also protesting against the Hammers board, who failed to deliver during the summer transfer window.

One transfer saga which is continuing after the deadline is that of William Carvalho - with West Ham and Sporting Lisbon locked in a war of words over the proposed transfer.

One signing which the Irons did pull off over the summer was that of Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen and the Terriers' defence will have to be on top form to keep the poacher at bay.

Who would you select to stifle the striker? And who gets the nod in the attacking third?

Have your say with our team selector below.