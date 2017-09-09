The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans will be heading to London to watch the Terriers take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday, September 11 (kick off 8pm).

Town's first visit to West Ham's 54,000 seater stadium at the Olympic Park will be their second away fixture of the season and their second trip to the capital.

David Wagner's men announced themselves on the Premier League with a 3-0 win over London club Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, August 12.

Ben Abbiss provides a run down of how to get to the ground, where to drink and other costs in our handy away day guide below.

Stadium Address

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, E20 2ST.

Where do away fans drink?

The Olympic Park itself does not really have anywhere to get a drink.

Most of the pubs immediately surrounding the park have declared themselves closed to away fans so perhaps the best bet is to drink in the centre of London or en route.

Alternatively the Goose on Broadway has been known to welcome away fans and a number of decent pubs can be discovered in the surrounding Hackney Wick and Stratford areas.

There are a few restaurants in the Westfield centre that serve alcohol but these seem less keen on football fans.

What's the nearest train station?

Terriers fans travelling down for the game will arrive in London at Euston or Kings Cross. From there a seven-minute tube ride - on the central line - takes you directly to Stratford International station, just outside the Olympic Park and a 15-minute walk from the stadium.

Unfortunately the last train from London to Huddersfield leaves at 9pm. With the game kicking off at 8pm the only option for getting back the same night will be a 7-hour long overnight coach.

What is parking like for away fans?

The London Stadium is designated green stadium so there is no parking on site. The Straford International train station, a 20-minute walk from the stadium, offers a 24-hour pass for £6.

Westfield City shopping plaza is a 15-minute walk away and has a 24 hour car park that costs £6.50 for a full day.

How much does a pie, a pint, a cup of tea and a programme cost?

A West Ham away day is a dearer day out than most. £4.80 for a pint of Amstel and £4.60 for a bottle of Bulmers are the cheapest options for beer and cider respectively while a cup of tea will set you back £2.40.

According to the BBC's Price of Football calculator, a pie costs £4.10 and a programme costs £3.50.