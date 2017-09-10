Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the London Stadium on Monday to take on West Ham in the Irons' first home match of the season.

Town visit the capital sat third in the Premier League table, unbeaten on seven points, whereas their opposition sit rock bottom having not picked up a point so far this campaign.

But will it be another win for Town on Monday?

We spoke to Football.London's Hammers writer Sam Inkersole to get the expert view on Town's fourth Premier League opposition.

What has West Ham's start to the season been like?

Terrible, just terrible and it's been well documented as well.

It might be harsh to include the 4-0 drubbing at Man United on the opening day as they are on a different stratosphere to Bilic's side, but the way the Hammers crumbled in the final 15 minutes at Old Trafford was alarming and a sign of things to come.

They were behind the eight ball from the get-go at Southampton when Winston Reid pulled up in the warm up, then Marko Arnautovic got sent off before the Hammers made their comeback, only to throw it away and lose 3-2.

And the Newcastle game? Well, that was abysmal from start to finish and they got deservedly trounced.

How have they performed? Have the other sides just outplayed them?

As mentioned above, they produced a stirring comeback at St Mary's with a man down but the game was littered with mistakes that cost Bilic's side.

At United and at Newcastle, the Hammers were thoroughly outplayed at both, especially the St James' Park defeat, which was absymal.

Have any individuals stood out?

Teenage defender/midfielder Declan Rice had arguably been the Hammers' best player in the first two games.

He then made a mistake against the Toon and got hauled off - wrongly - by Bilic, but the 18-year-old has been the standout player for the Hammers this season so far.

Javier Hernandez got his brace of goals at St Mary's as well, but he has had little service to make much more of an impact.

The transfer window seems to have been interesting down there to say the least - what has happened?

What hasn't happened?

The transfer window is still a solid 7/10 for the Hammers as they got their business done early in signing Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart and Hernandez.

The club also bagged a wonderkid in 18-year-old Sead Haksabanovic but he's unlikely to feature for the first team just yet.

But the first three games demonstrated there were still gaps to plug and they haven't been.

In fact it's been the opposite as more players got sold and were not replaced.

Bilic was desperate for William Carvalho, a player he didn't need as a centre back should have been the priority, and another winger too.

Those spots were not filled and now the squad looks a little light on the ground.

What is the atmosphere like amongst fans?

Bad. Very bad. But that's mainly being directed at the owners of the club, though Bilic is coming in for his fair share of flak as well - and he has copped a load of it.

The tactics have been poor, the results even worse, the performances below par and the fans noticed.

They aren't having the wool pulled over their eyes with the three away games to start the season, or the "trying" in the transfer window.

The Hammers fans are not exactly ones to be messed about with and the club is certainly facing the full wrath of the supporters right now.

You get the odd ones here and there saying "support the team", but the vast majority want changes somewhere. Take your pick where that will be.

What are your expectations of the Hammers this season?

Well, they should have been trying to match the seventh place finish they got the season before last, especially considering how good the early stages of the window were.

But now, already behind everyone in the pack, it looks like a top 10 finish is the best they can get.

At this stage, we'll just take a win to be honest.

What is the injury/suspension situation like?

Manuel Lanzini is out of the game, as is Edimilson Fernandes and Andre Ayew is a major doubt.

That's about it as Winston Reid and Andy Carroll are set to return, so the Hammers have one of their healthiest squads for a while - despite it being small in numbers.

Marko Arnautovic also serves the final game of a three-match ban so he won't feature on Monday night.

Prediction for the game?

West Ham are desperate for something, anything, to get their season going and they should get it.

I reckon the Hammers will nick a really scrappy 1-0 win, Carroll probably scoring a header from a set piece.