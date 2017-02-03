Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Centurion Nahki Wells enjoyed his milestone moment against Brighton and Hove Albion - but immediately set his sights on a victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

The 26-year-old’s goal in the thrilling 3-1 win over the Championship leaders was his 47th for Huddersfield Town - and 100th in English football.

A £1.3m signing from Bradford City in January 2014, Bermudian international Wells has made 133 Town appearances, all but 17 of them starts.

His eighth strike of the season in the 36th minute against Brighton restored Town’s lead after Tommy Smith’s opener was cancelled out by Tomer Hemed.

Elias Kachunga made it three with a header in first-half stoppage time, and fifth-placed Town are now just two points and a place behind Leeds, with a game in hand on Garry Monk’s men.

It was a 10th victory in 14 home Championship games for David Wagner’s side, who have won seven of their last nine league matches - the same as Leeds.

Brighton had been beaten just three times in 27 outings this season and conceded only 18 goals before Thursday’s clash.

“I really laced it into the top of the net, and I will always enjoy taking credit for a goal,” said Wells.

“I was pleased to score, but the win was the major thing, and it was a really good team performance.

“Everyone chipped in - and all 11 had a claim to be man of the match.”

Town’s win was broadcast live on Sky Sports, who will be back at the John Smith’s Stadium for the Leeds derby.

“This was a bit of a statement,” added Wells. “But we can’t get carried away, that Leeds game is coming up fast.

“It’s a big one against our local rivals, and Leeds know they’ll be coming here for a game.”

Having left Bermuda, Wells spent the second half of the 2010/11 campaign at Carlisle United, making three substitute appearances.

After being released from Brunton Park, Bradford signed him after a trial and his first goal came in 4-2 home win over Barnet in League Two.

His 53 for the Bantams included four in the League Cup and four in the League Two play-offs, with Bradford reaching both Wembley finals in 2013.

Wells has faced Leeds six times, all with Town.

He has being on the winning side twice and scored once - in the 4-1 win at Elland Road last season, when he also missed a penalty.