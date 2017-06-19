Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans from Arsenal News Review website believe Huddersfield Town may benefit from 'first season syndrome' during their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Gunners fans were discussing the side and their chances after David Wagner's team won promotion to the top-flight by beating Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley last month.

Referring to the German head coach as 'a very good manager, who outfoxed everybody in the last couple of months of the season' the site went on to describe the side as 'a mish-mash of bought players and loanees' who 'got lucky with the shoot-outs'.

The site went on to suggest the media coverage of Town's 'wonderful local owner and what a ‘real’ club it is, contrasted with Reading FC with its Chinese investors' pointed to a classic North/South divide and 'a typically straight and boring interpretation'.

After analysing the Wembley showpiece, the article went on to wish Town well and suggest the club could experience a 'first season syndrome' campaign where the momentum from promotion sees the side stave off relegation.

The Gunners supporters added, 'they are quick and get the ball to forward men at lightning speed and could take a few teams by surprise in the first season.'

Long-term they appear sceptical how well they will do though – 'especially if their loanees do so well their parent clubs decide to bring them back' before adding Yorkshire needs a Premier League representative.