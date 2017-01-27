Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rochdale are confident their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Huddersfield Town will beat the big freeze.

The League One club have had covers on the pitch at Spotland, officially know as the Crown Oil Arena.

And with temperatures due to rise into the bargain, no issues are anticipated.

Town are taking 3,500 fans to the all-ticket tie as they bid to make round five for the first time since 2012/13.

Rochdale, whose ground holds more than 10,000, last made the last 16 in 2002/03.

The fifth-round draw is on BBC One on Monday evening (7.20).

England manager Gareth Southgate will help make the pairings.

If successful, Town will be ball number 11.

Fifth-round ties will take place between February 17-20.

Ball numbers:

1 Tottenham Hotspur or Wycombe Wanderers

2 Derby County or Leicester City

3 Oxford United or Newcastle United

4 Sutton United or Leeds United

5 Liverpool or Wolves

6 Southampton or Arsenal

7 Lincoln City or Brighton and Hove Albion

8 Chelsea or Brentford

9 Manchester United or Wigan Athletic

10 Millwall or Watford

11 Rochdale or Huddersfield Town

12 Burnley or Bristol City

13 Blackburn Rovers or Blackpool

14 Fulham or Hull City

15 Middlesbrough or Accrington Stanley

16 Crystal Palace or Manchester City.