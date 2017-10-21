The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were first on Match of the Day tonight thanks to a hugely impressive 2-1 win over title contenders Manchester United.

Gary Lineker was joined by Phil Neville and Jermaine Jenas in this week's edition of the Premier League highlights show and the two pundits were hugely impressed with the Town performance.

The presenter teed up the analysis, before Neville took the reins to dissect the clash.

The ex-United man said: "Huddersfield deserved to win - Jose Mourinho was right.

"I think it's been coming this week - the performance at Anfield, the performance against Benfica in midweek even though they won.

"They [Manchester United] haven't been good this week and they've lost the momentum that they had before the international break.

"When a manager questions your desire, your attitude and your motivation - I think that's the worst thing for a Manchester United player.

"And it was basic stuff.

"Huddersfield wanted it more than Manchester United.

"They were aggressive, they got to the ball, every time they won the ball they broke into attack, they hunted in packs with great intensity and United just didn't fancy it today.

"Sometimes you get these games where it's hard and the weather's not great.

"But they were first to every single ball, they wanted it more, they were hungrier.

"United were second-best in every department."

Neville went on to speak about Manchester United's defensive errors, but did praise the Terriers for their sterling performance.

He said: "Huddersfield were absolutely magnificent in terms of their attitude today."

And Jenas was also impressed with David Wagner's side.

He said: "Jose Mourinho will be looking at his side and will be very disappointed, but you can't help but give credit.

"Manchester United - how much money have they spent on their team?

"It was all about attitude today for Huddersfield and they were the much better side."

Match of the Day is repeated at 7.25am tomorrow and will be available on the BBC iPlayer later in the week.