Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City will come to Huddersfield Town on Saturday in the wake of their sixth draw of the Championship campaign.

But boss Gary Rowett believes his seventh-placed side did enough to beat arch-rivals Aston Villa at St Andrew’s.

Blues fought back to level through David Davis after Gary Gardner headed Villa in front.

And Rowett insisted a point was the least his side deserved as Villa’s ex-Town and Birmingham boss Steve Bruce returned to St Andrew’s.

“I was asked whether I was pleased with a point, but I wasn’t really,” he said.

WATCH: Town fans at Fulham

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans loud to the end despite Fulham thrashing Share this video Watch Next

“I am pleased we got back into it after dominating most of the game, I would say.

“We started really well, on the front foot, very, very aggressively.

““You knew that they way they had set up was to counter attack and block us.

“Whether that’s Steve trying to cover some of the defensive frailties Villa have shown, I’m not sure.

“He can do that, they have got pace and quality to break on you.

“We ended up conceding a goal in a local derby very, very poorly.

“We probably showed about ten minutes of just a little bit of nervousness but then about second half I have to say I can’t remember too many times Villa got out of their half.

“We had some really strong chances. I thought we competed magnificently and were the far better team.”