Huddersfield Town are second-favourites to be promoted via the play-offs this season.

Only Fulham are at lower odds on SkyBet to play top flight football next season, with Sheffield Wednesday and Reading behind Town.

The Terriers are at 9/4 to play top flight football for the first time in 45 years next term, while the Cottagers sit at 7/4.

The Owls are priced at 11/4, while the Royals are huge outsiders at 5/1.

Wednesday have the most recent experience of play-off football, having been beaten at Wembley by Hull last year.

But Town have recent experience in the play-offs having been promoted to the Championship through the League One competition in 2011/12.

In terms of finalists, Town and Fulham are the most likely to be there - according to the bookies - while a Fulham v Reading final is the least likely - at 7/1.

Here is how the bookmakers sees the team finishing this season:

Reading 3rd Sheffield Wednesday 4th, Town 5th, Fulham 6th - 9/4

Sheffield Wednesday 3rd, Town 4th, Reading 5th, Fulham 6th - 4/1

Sheffield Wednesday 3rd, Reading 4th, Town 5th, Fulham 6th - 4/1

Town 3rd, Reading 4th, Sheffield Wednesday 5th, Fulham 6th - 5/1

Reading 3rd, Town 4th, Sheffield Wednesday 5th, Fulham 6th - 5/1

Town 3rd, Sheffield Wednesday 4th, Reading 5th, Fulham 6th - 14/1