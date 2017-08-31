Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are unlikely to be involved in much deadline day action before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.

David Wagner and Dean Hoyle got their incoming business done early in the summer and there are no last minute signings expected.

One move which is likely to happen today is the departure of Nahki Wells, with a deal agreed with Burnley for the 27-year-old's services.

Apart from the Wells deal to consider, Town fans can watch the frenzied cash-splashing with relative calm as the rest of the Premier League scramble around for their missing piece or cling on to their want-away talisman.

Below, Ben Abbiss has a look at some of the odds the bookies are offering this deadline day.

Huddersfield Town have been given long odds to land Dwight Gayle and Jack Wilshire before the window closes.

Sky Bet has Town at 33/1 outsiders on both deals with Wilshire likely to remain at Arsenal and Gayle predicted to head back to the Championship with Fulham.

Newcastle United fans are perplexed at the proposed £18m sale of their main striker - who is now 4/7 to move to London and just 13/8 to stay in the North East with Sky Bet.

They will take little solace too from the much less likely transfer of Jack Wilshire to St James' Park – offered at 5/1 and 3/1 with Sky Bet and Ladbrokes respectively.

The same bookmakers have the Arsenal midfielder at 5/1 to join West Ham United - Huddersfield Town's first Premier opponents after the window closes.

In turn, the Hammers' playmaker, Manuel Lanzini, could be the subject of a late bid by Liverpool according to Ladbrokes - who are offering 7/4 on the transfer being completed in time.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur – who Town will play at the end of September – have only made one signing so far, but are looking to provide back-up to their forward line with the addition of England Under 21 starlet Demarai Gray from Leicester City.

Bet Victor are offering 4/6 on Gray joining Spurs before the window closes while Paddy Power and SkyBet have the move at 10/11 and evens respectively.

With Gray's price set at around £30m, Tottenham fans may be wondering why the club don't pay a little more and go for Gray's team mate, Riyad Mahrez.

The 2016 PFA Player of the Year is now favourite to remain at the King Power stadium after a summer of speculation - with Bet 365 making him 4/6 to stay at Leicester.

A player that could complete a last minute switch to team up with Mahrez at Leicester is Andros Townsend.

The Crystal Palace winger is evens with Ladbrokes and 2/1 with Bet Victor to play his football under Craig Shakespeare this season.