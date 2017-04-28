Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town may have secured their SkyBet Championship Play-Off place with the mid-week win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but there is still plenty to play for this weekend.

Although Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are already promoted, Brighton will clinch the title against Bristol City on Saturday evening if they match the result achieved by the Magpies at Cardiff City tonight.

Meanwhile, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday will join Town in the Play-Offs if they match seventh-placed Leeds United 's result while Fulham need a better result than the Whites if they are to make mathematically sure with a game to spare (although the Cottagers’ goal difference is superior by 13).

Leeds host Norwich City, Fulham and Reading are also at home against Brentford and Wigan Athletic respectively and Wednesday travel to Ipswich Town.

At the other end of the table, with Rotherham United already down Wigan will join them unless they beat the Royals, Birmingham City lose to Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers drop points against Aston Villa.

Rovers could also go down if Birmingham win and Nottingham Forest, who travel to Queens Park Rangers , better Rovers’ result.

Burton Albion, who face Barnsley, and Bristol City will be mathematically safe from relegation with a point with QPR will be safe unless they drop points and Blackburn win.