Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Bristol City tonight at Ashton Gate with David Wagner's men looking to pile the pressure on the Championship's top two.

The Terriers sit third in the league with a game in hand on Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion and can set down a marker by beating the Robins on TV ahead of their rivals' weekend matches.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 1 this evening, with coverage starting at 7pm.

The action gets under way at 7.45pm.

The fixture is significant for both sides, with Bristol City currently in the relegation zone on goal difference.

A point would take them clear of the drop zone, but Town will be equally determined to close the gap at the top and hope one of the leaders slip up.

That would leave Town just three points behind with a game in hand.

You can watch the game live on Sky if you have a subscription or you can buy a day pass from Now TV here.

If not, you can follow our matchday LIVE blog right here.