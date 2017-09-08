The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mischievous David Wagner brought smiles from the press because of what he didn’t say when talking about Rob Green.

The former England No1, of course, was brought in the day of the Southampton game from neighbours Leeds United.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper provides extra back-up for first-choice Dane Jonas Lossl, alongside Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield, as Town prepare to take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Asked whether Green – who played every match for Leeds last season – had been able to settle in, Wagner had an immediate response.

“He has settled in well,” explained the boss.

“He is so experienced, if any player can settle in quickly it’s Rob Green.

“He didn’t have to move, either, because he still lives where he lived when he played for the other club near Huddersfield – so he is able to settle in very well.”

The description of Leeds United certainly had the press group chuckling at PPG Canalside.