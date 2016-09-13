What David Wagner said about Aaron Mooy ahead of Huddersfield Town trip to Brighton

David Wagner is delighted with the high-quality choices he can make to switch around Huddersfield Town’s line-up.

Substitutions have worked extremely well so far for the Championship table-toppers, but so have the original selections as Wagner has sought to keep his starting XIs fresh.

Even though he has travelled round the globe in the last couple of weeks, Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy seems certain to start against Brighton following his outstanding 90 minutes and winning goal against Leeds United.

But Wagner is contemplating other changes after making two to the starting line-up at Elland Road – where Harry Bunn replaced Nahki Wells and Jack Payne was recalled for Kasey Palmer.

“I haven’t made a final decision on the team, but it’s great to have such good competition,” said Wagner.

“To have such high-potential alternatives – as was shown when I was able to send on Nahki, Kasey and Michael Hefele on Saturday – really helps us, because it’s important you keep to the highest level at all times.

“Every player in the squad is strong enough from a fitness point of view to play two games in four days, but we have a lot of games to come in the future and that’s why we have to find the right moments to make our changes.”

On Mooy, Wagner added: “I will have to speak to Aaron, but to me he was more of a question mark before the Leeds game.

“With the time change and temperature change from international duty, he put in a great performance and he has to be full of confidence.

“He is very strong, he scored his first goal for us and I think he will be fresh for the Brighton game with three days of recovery.

“On the fitness side, we are strong enough to compete with Brighton.”