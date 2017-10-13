Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town must target taking points off the Premier League top six as well as the lesser lights.

The German head coach says Town’s clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium is far from a ‘must win’ game, even though the focus is fully on taking three points.

Swansea are third from bottom without a home victory this season and, as such, seem a legitimate potential scalp.

“Wembley was a must-win game if you have this in your mind, not the eighth game of the Premier League season,” smiled the boss.

“This is a game where we have a chance – and maybe before the game it looks like we have a bigger chance than some other games – but we always go out looking for three points.

“We have nine points so far and we have played a lot of important games this season – and this is another one where we have to be at our very best.

“We have a lot of respect for the Swansea team, their manager (Paul Clement), their set-up and their idea of football, even if we are ambitious to be successful against them.”

But is it vital for Town to win in this game with Manchester United and Liverpool on the horizon in the next two Premier outings?

“If you look at the season so far we have done exactly this - taken points from teams who people may think will be around us,” explained Wagner.

“We have shown we are capable of doing this in the Premier League and we have shown we are competitive at this level.

“On the other side, though, we have to collect some points against the top teams as well.

“Speaking of the top six, you can’t just forget those 12 games and focus on the others, we have to collect some points – whether it’s two, three, four, five, I’m not sure – but we can’t just focus on the other games.

“We have to try to collect points in the big games too, because that will make it much easier to have a successful season.

“The important thing is not to think too far ahead.

“Right now, it’s about how we can be successful against Swansea City and how we can cause them some problems. We are aware we have a chance and we have to search to make the most of our opportunities.”