David Wagner remains defiant about the starting XI he will field against Cardiff City.

The German head coach came under fire for making 10 changes in the 2-0 defeat at Birmingham and Town have been asked by the EFL to explain why.

Wagner insists, however, the question should not be posed and he will pick the side he believes will do the best job against Neil Warnock’s visitors.

“I cannot concern myself with what people at other clubs think about Huddersfield Town or our team. We’ve focused on us all season,” said Wagner, who revealed Elias Kachunga is training but won’t play in the final regular-season game.

“I thought it was a joke when I first heard and disrespectful to the players I picked. It doesn’t concern me. My focus is on my team and we are independent of others.

“All I can say is I will keep focused on Huddersfield Town. That’s what I say to our players too.”

When asked if Town had responded to the EFL, Wagner said; “To me, it was a stupid question. I haven’t personally responded but the club have and we have heard nothing back since.”

Wagner says he would choose to play away first in the play-off semi-finals – if the choice were given – so a top-four finish is very much in his mind.

“I believe the only person who can say what our strongest team is at this club is me,” he said on the selection theme.

“I wanted to win at Birmingham. We always ask if the set-up, team and subs were right after a game; win or lose. This is how you are successful.

“Now we are focused on Sunday. Some players need the rhythm and atmosphere. We’ll do right by every individual.”

On Cardiff, who beat Town 3-2 in South Wales back in November, Wagner added: “They really caused us problems in the first match and we want to correct that.

“We must adapt to that style.”