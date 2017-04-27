Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner brought his players into a huddle on the Molineux turf on Tuesday after the Terriers had secured play-off football.

A 1-0 win - courtesy of an Izzy Brown strike - was enough to hand Town the opportunity at promotion to the Premier League, with three matches now standing between them and the top flight.

And the victory clearly meant a lot to the head coach, who spoke passionately to his players in the huddle.

Parts of the speech are audible, with the boss suggesting Town had taken a "big, big step", but the rest is drowned out by the raucous fans in the background.

The celebrations continued long after the final whistle at Molineux, with the players taking the time to thank the 682 traveling supporters.

What do you think the Town boss said in the huddle? What message would you have given the players after securing play-off football on Tuesday night?

