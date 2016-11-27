Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town must not become gripped by fear when defending set pieces against Wigan Athletic.

That’s the view of head coach David Wagner, who is keen to see his side at their bright and inventive best in search of a seventh home win of the campaign.

Town, of course, have been punished recently at defensive set pieces, but Wagner is determined his charges should not become consumed by anxiety as they perform in front of the live Sky TV cameras.

“We have to be honest to ourselves that, at the moment, we struggle at defending set pieces, but the most important thing – and I’ve told the players this – we have to make sure this is only something which happens in our heads,” said Wagner.

“We are strong enough in defending set pieces – we have shown this in the past and in the early games when we were very successful.

“And we have to make sure that everybody is not feeling fear if we concede a corner.

“We have to see the chance if we concede a corner that we can defend that corner.”

Wagner added: “When we went to Newcastle, we saw the chance to get a result and we didn’t have the fear that we might lose the game.

“This is exactly the same as when we defend a set piece. We have to see the chance to defend it, like we have in the past.

“So we have to change the point of view and realise that we have togetherness and confidence and trust in our open play, and this is what we must bring to defending set pieces as well.”