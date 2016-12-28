Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says he is assessing the transfer market ahead of the January window.

RB Leipzig’s American international striker Terrence Boyd is the latest name linked with the Championship club.

But as he prepares for the final game of December, at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (12,30), the boss has insisted he will be happy to continue the campaign with his current squad.

The 2-1 Boxing Day victory over Nottingham Forest at the John Smith’s Stadium means Town are seeking five straight league wins for the first time since 2005.

And Wagner said: “If we are fourth in the table after playing everyone else in the division, we have no rush to make signings.

“If something makes sense and will help us, we will try to do it.

“We will have a good look at the market, but with this dressing room, if we do nothing, I am still happy.”

The visit of third-bottom Blackburn comes four weeks after the sides drew 1-1 at Ewood Park.

Since then, Town have beaten Bristol City as well as Forest at home and won at both Burton Albion and Norwich City.

They have 42 points from 23 games – and last season it took until March to reach that tally.

Blackburn cross the Pennines having lost all four games since that draw with Town.

Barnsley beat Owen Coyle’s side 2-0 at Oakwell on Boxing Day.

A section of the 1,400-strong travelling support vented their frustration towards Coyle at the final whistle, while there were also chants against the club’s owners Venky’s.

“Ultimately you’re the one who puts the team on the field, and although it’s not you who misses the chances, it’s your responsibility,” said Coyle.

“We don’t hide from that, we meet that head on.

“There were some excellent supporters who backed their team to the final whistle and I thank them very much because that support is invaluable to the players.

“But there were some fans shouting things from the start of the game about the owners and other things.

“That group have got their own agenda but ultimately we all want the team to win points.”

Coyle continued: “I know how hard everyone is working and how close we are to turning it around.

“Until we do, then there’s not a lot you can say, you have to take the medicine, take the criticism.

“But what I say is, and this is the point I always stress, come and support your team and if you’re not happy with the owners or me, then I can accept that criticism.

“But please don’t criticise the players, back the players, support the players, because this is a wonderful club.

“People can have a go at the owners, or have a go at me, the only way that can stop that is by winning games consistently and moving the club up to where we want to be.”