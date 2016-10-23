Login Register
What Derby County boss Steve McLaren says about defeat to Huddersfield Town

He reckons Elias Kachunga's winner was 'cruel' on the Rams

Town head coach David Wagner and Derby manager Steve McLaren

Derby County boss Steve McClaren said his side deserved “at least a point” against Huddersfield Town.

The former England manager tasted defeat for the first time in his second spell as Rams chief after Elias Kachunga headed a stoppage-time winner.

It was the first time they had lost in eight meetings with Town.

Now Derby, who beat Leeds United in their first game since McClaren returned to succeed Nigel Pearson then drew with Brentford, are 21st, just two points above the drop zone.

The Rams had 1,932 fans in a 19,794 crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And McClaren, whose right-hand man is former Town manager Chris Powell, said: “The players and the supporters don’t deserve that.

“I thought our performance merited at least a point. It’s a cruel way to end the game.

“You are always looking at spirit, and the players have demonstrated that as well as the supporters.

“I cannot fault the players, but you’ve just got to do it for 95 minutes, and we didn’t.

“We had dealt with everything during the game but perhaps we switched off at the end and it’s cost us.

“They took a risk and got the result.

“But for us, there are three or four mistakes in the goal.

“It’s like a pack of cards - one mistake leads to two, leads to three and four.

“We thought we had seen the game out, we thought we had. It’s cruel but that’s football.

“In terms of our organisation and discipline, I thought it was excellent all afternoon and then just once we slipped out of position and got caught.”

McClaren added: “There’s a lot of issues, more than I thought there was going to be.

“We have some work to do on the training ground but we have to take heart and know we can compete in the Championship.”

Derby, first managed by McClaren between 2013-15, are now preparing for a home clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

They will be without midfielder Will Hughes, banned for one game after picking up a fifth booking.

Forward Elias Kachunga loving life in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town

Elias Kachunga in action for Huddersfield Town against Rotherham United - the German loving his time in West Yorkshire.

The German striker has settled in well after making the loan move from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt this summer

