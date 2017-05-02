Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head into the final day of the Championship season knowing they will feature in this year's play-offs.

The Terriers secured a place in the post-season competition with a win over Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday and will now face either Sheffield Wednesday, Reading or Fulham in the semi-finals.

If Town finish third or fourth they will have home advantage in the second leg, and will definitely face Fulham in the semis should they finish third.

Fulham can only finish sixth, meaning they will contend the first leg of their semi-final at Craven Cottage on either Saturday 13 or Sunday 14 May.

But who could Town face in the semi-finals?

Here is a run-down of who the Terriers will take on depending on this weekend's results.

Sheffield Wednesday

Town will face the Owls should both sides earn the same result and Reading better that result at Burton.

So, if Town and Wednesday both lose and Reading win or draw or if the sides draw and the Royals win, it will be an all-Yorkshire play-off semi-final.

Also, if Town draw and both Sheffield Wednesday and Reading lose, the Terriers will face the Owls.

The only way Town can seal home advantage against Wednesday in the second leg of the semi-finals is if Reading and Town win and the Owls lose to Fulham.

Reading

Town will face the Royals should Reading lose or draw and Sheffield Wednesday win.

If Reading lose and Sheffield Wednesday draw, Town would still face the Royals should they fail to win against Cardiff on the final day.

Fulham

Town will face Fulham in the play-off semi-finals should they win and Reading and Sheffield Wednesday fail to do so.

If Town draw, they will face Fulham if Wednesday lose and Reading are beaten by more than one goal.