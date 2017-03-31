WATCH: David Wagner on his first ever game

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are dedicating this Saturday's SkyBet Championship clash against Burton Albion as a 'Fans of the Future' game.

The initiative is urging supporters to bring the next generation of their family to the John Smith’s Stadium, making the game more accessible to Under-18s by reducing their admission price to just £3 in all areas.

As well as the 90 minutes on the pitch, there will also be plenty of other things for youngsters to enjoy with the PPG Canalside Fanzone hosting a number of events including games and professional wrestling shows.

Meanwhile, Town mascots Terry and Tilly the Terrier will be around the Fantastic Media Family Stand along with face painters, balloon modellers and jugglers.

But ahead of all the family fun, the Examiner decided to ask Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner his memories of his first ever game in the video above.

Visit the online Huddersfield Town ticket portal to buy your ticket for Saturday’s game at Burton Albion online now!