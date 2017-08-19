Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Sports reporter Mark ‘Clem’ Clemmit met Huddersfield Town's David Wagner as part of the popular pre-match programme 'Football Focus'.

Speaking to the effervescent German at PPG Canalside during press duties ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash with Newcastle United, the 45-year-old spoke about his time at the club and top-flight football.

And after revelations about neck-slapping his players and where he got his spectacles from, it was over to the studio where Dan Walker was joined by former Premier League icons Leon Osman and Mark Schwarzer.

And both were full of praise for the Huddersfield Town supremo with Schwarzer saying: “When I first met David Wagner the energy that was coming off him was immense.

“He's done it his way straight from the off and it has worked – and he's been selective in the type of players he wants and brought into the club as well.”

Meanwhile, Leon Osman added: “Not many people would have thought they would have gone to Crystal Palace and win.

“But the way they went about their business - it could have been more on the day.

“In (Steve) Mounié, they seemed to have found a great striker which proves the scouting network is working there as well. They will be delighted with their start.”