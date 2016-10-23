What Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic said as he prepares to face Huddersfield Town

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is gearing up for the visit of Huddersfield Town

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic feels his side can put the disappointment of defeat to Aston Villa behind them when they face Huddersfield Town.

That’s because they fell only to a late error by goalkeeper David Button at Villa Park, with only 10 minutes left.

The London club also lacked their recent goalscoring flair in a game which for long periods appeared destined to be heading to a goalless draw.

Jokanovic said: “We were near to a point but paid the price for the mistake. I do not blame my goalkeeper.

“We played well for 45 minutes but Villa won without creating the move. We were not solid in the second half when we lost ambition. We started to play long, long ball and we lost on the challenges.

See Town's celebrations after beating Derby County:

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“We didn’t play with enough personality in the second half and paid a heavy price for our mistake.”

Jokanovic singled out 16-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon for praise.

He said: “He is very talented and is in the learning process. I believe in the future he is going to be a very important player.”

Villa’s former Town boss Steve Bruce believes his new team are reaping the rewards of making “huge changes throughout the club” after extending his unbeaten start with the 1-0 win.

It marked the first time Villa had chalked up back-to-back home wins since May 2014, when they defeated Everton and West Ham, and saw Fulham slip to a first away loss this term.

“We have made a decent start and I am delighted for the players. A week ago they were quiet. There have been huge changes throughout the club,” said Bruce, who has picked up seven points from three games in his first week in charge.

Are you among the Town fans pictured for the Derby County match?

“We have tried to breathe a bit of life back into the players. Thankfully when they respond, and get a couple of good results, that does no harm.

“We have everything in place to try our best. It is going to be difficult but it is fair to say we can only get better.”

One player who has definitely seems to have benefited from Bruce’s arrival is Jonathan Kodjia.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast forward grabbed the decisive goal at a time when it appeared the midlands club were drifting to their sixth home draw in seven games this term.

Fulham operated a containing operation and it was successful until Villa’s late strike, the visitors’ defence wrong-footed when goalkeeper David Button found himself carelessly out of position.

Substitute Albert Adomah found himself in acres of space and his quick cross went to the unmarked Kodjia, who hooked the ball home.

Bruce said: “Fulham didn’t cause us any problems but they are a difficult team to beat.

“There are big expectations here at Villa and you are having a tough time. You have to dig deep and work your way out of trouble. But there is only one solution and that is to work hard to earn a few good results.

“We have got to turn things around. Villa Park has been an awful place for too long.

“Hopefully this is the start and we are going to go onwards and upwards.”

On match-winner Kodjia, Bruce added: “This was his third goal in a week. It was a wonderful finish. I know the goalkeeper made a mistake but the finish was tremendous.”