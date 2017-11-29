Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to North London on Wednesday evening to face Arsenal, who are currently unbeaten at home in the league.

Arsenal sit in fourth place in the Premier League, but Town will be hoping they can spring a surprise on another of the biggest clubs in the league.

Last time The Terriers defeated Arsenal was a 2-1 victory in January 1971, with goals from Frank Worthington and Les Chapman.

Town will head into Wednesday's match hoping to replicate the victory, but what are the side that managed to defy the odds and beat Arsenal doing now?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

David Lawson

David Lawson played in between the sticks for Huddersfield Town between 1970 and 1972 - making 51 appearances, before signing for Everton.

After Lawson retired as a footballer he ran a post office in Seaham, County Durham.

Trevor Cherry

Trevor Cherry was born in Huddersfield and made 188 appearances in seven years for The Terriers, before signing for Leeds United.

Once Cherry hung up his boots he managed Bradford City for five years before he was sacked.

He was an associate director at Town before starting up his own hospitality company.

Dennis Clarke

Dennis Clarke signed for Huddersfield Town from West Brom in 1968 and made 172 appearance for The Terriers.

After five years Clarke left the club for West Brom, before retiring at the age of 27.

The defender owned a property development company until he retired to Spain.

Roy Ellam

Roy Ellam had two spells in Huddersfield. He first signed for the club in 1966 where he made 206 appearances over six years. He then spent two years with Leeds United before moving back to Huddersfield and making another 18 appearances.

From then on he continued his football career in both America and England.

Once he retired he briefly managed Gainsborough Trinity, before he ran a pub and worked in his daughter's fitness centre.

Geoff Hutt

Geoff Hutt spent the first eight years of his career in Huddersfield, making 245 appearances for Town.

Upon his departure he had brief spells with Haarlem, York City and Halifax Town.

Once he had retired Hutt worked in the sales department of Tibbett & Brittenn before becoming a delivery driver for greetings card firm Clintons.

He is still a regular at Town.

Les Chapman

Les Chapman signed from Oldham Athletic in 1969 and made 134 appearances before being sold back to The Latics.

While playing for both Stockport County and Preston North End, Chapman became player-manager at both sides.

He became Man City's reserve team coach in 1993, before becoming Town's youth coach in 1966.

His time with Town's youth side was short-lived and he soon returned to Man City as their kit man - a position he held for 17 years.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jimmy McGill

Jimmy McGill signed from Arsenal in 1967 and made 174 appearances for Town.

He stayed in West Yorkshire for four years before moving to Hull City.

The midfielder became a welder at a local ICI plant once his football career ended.

He passed away in March 2015, aged 68.

Jimmy Nicholson

Jimmy Nicholson made 281 appearances for Town, scoring 25 goals.

After a successful nine years with the club, the Northern Ireland international departed for Bury in 1973.

Nicholson had various jobs after his retirement before becoming manager of Sale Sports Centre in Manchester.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith started his youth career with Huddersfield Town, before making his senior debut in 1964. He went onto make 342 appearances for The Terriers, claiming 30 goals.

Smith left the club for Halifax Town in 1977, but later returned in a non-contract basis. During this time he had a 10-month spell as manager.

He also worked as a reserve and youth team coach, chief scout, head of academy recruitment and also worked for the Premier League.

Brian Mahoney

Brian Mahoney didn't have a particularly successful stint in Huddersfield, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals over two years.

Mahoney went on to play for Barnsley, before retiring at the age of 23.

Frank Worthington

Frank Worthington started his career with Town, making 171 appearances and scoring 41 goals over six years.

Following his departure, Worthington had an extremely colourful career, playing for 23 clubs in England, United States, South Africa and Sweden.

The forward didn't retire from the game until he was 44 and made 757 English League appearances in total, scoring 234 goals.

Once Worthington retired he became a successful after-dinner speaker.