Now the play-off places have been decided the mind games start to begin, with mental strength playing a big factor in who gets promoted and who doesn't.

The idea that you may have lost twice to your playoff opponent in the regular season, yet you still might win them in the playoffs all comes down to mental strength.

Previous games come into consideration as every fine detail is scrutinised by fans, managers and players alike.

Below Steven Downes takes us through a full round up of the play-off teams' previous meetings this season.

Huddersfield Town vs Fulham

Fulham 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Town got knocked for five down in London, as Fulham's play-off charge was about to hit full throttle.

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Fulham

Town fared no better at home against the Cottagers. Chris Lowe's penalty was supposed to steady the nerves, however it all went downhill from there as Fulham cruised to victory.

Huddersfield Town vs Reading

Reading 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Town lost against Reading in what was a tight game between two good footballing sides.

Town went down to ten men due to the dismissal of Rajiv Van La Parra, which didn't help their cause.

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Reading

The John Smith's Stadium side got their revenge on Reading and won 1-0 through an 82nd minute winner from Phillip Billing.

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Fernando Forestieri scored a 68th minute penalty to give the Owls a vital three points at the John Smith's Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Huddersfield Town

The Owls were too good for Town on the day at Hillsborough, Ross Wallace (54) and Fernando Forestieri (90+1) grabbed the goals to seal a double over Town this season.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fulham

Fulham 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

It was all square at Craven Cottage as Scott Malone grabbed a late equaliser for the home side to share the points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fulham

To be played on Sunday.

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday

Reading 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Reading got into a two-goal lead and didn't let the Owls back into the affair despite a late consultation goal.

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Reading

The Royals got a right royal result at Hillsborough earlier this season as the Owls couldn't stop a fluid and well-rehearsed Reading attack.

Reading vs Fulham

Fulham 5-0 Reading

Fulham thrashed Reading as they did to Town earlier this season. The performance showed why Fulham deserve to be in the play-off mix.

Reading 1-0 Fulham

Reading made sure they were more solid defensively in the reverse fixture.

The Cottagers couldn't get through Reading's ranks and the Royals took all three points thanks to a Roy Beerens goal.